School-choice advocates mount broader effort in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – School-choice advocates in Kentucky are mounting a more ambitious effort after suffering a setback last year.

The new effort is much broader in scope and would be added to the 2024 ballot.

They’re pushing for a constitutional amendment to allow public dollars to support students who aren’t attending public schools.

The measure is likely to reignite a policy battle over school choice in the GOP-trending Bluegrass State.

Last year, the state’s Supreme Court struck down a measure that would have allowed a form of scholarship tax credits to support private school tuition.