School building under demolition catches fire in Irvine

The Fire Department says the fire was accidental

Courtesy: City of Irvine Fire Department

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Irvine Fire Department says an accidental fire started at an old school building Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. during demolition.

According to the Fire Department, the fire was sparked by crews cutting metal while working to tear the building down.