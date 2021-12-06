Scheduled Asphalt operations for Tates Creek Road
strip patching will be in effect between Delong Road (milepoint 4.228) and Ashgrove Road/KY 1980 (milepoint 5.453)
Tates Creek Road/KY 1974
Monday, Dec. 6 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- alternating lane closures will be in place
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone
Motorists should expect delays and utilize alternate routes if possible.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties