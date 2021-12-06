Scheduled Asphalt operations for Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt operations. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Tates Creek Road/KY 1974. The milling and paving assists with repairing damaged asphalt.

Tates Creek Road/KY 1974

Monday, Dec. 67 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • strip patching will be in effect between Delong Road (milepoint 4.228) and Ashgrove Road/KY 1980 (milepoint 5.453)
  • alternating lane closures will be in place
  • motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Motorists should expect delays and utilize alternate routes if possible.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes:  Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

