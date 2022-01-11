SCHEDULE ALERT: Lexington trash schedules changed this week by snow

Last Friday's pickups rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington residents with Friday waste collections will have their carts serviced on Wednesday, January 12. Last Friday’s collections were pushed to this coming Wednesday because of snow. Be sure to set out your carts Tuesday night.

If you have too many bags to fit into your green cart, please set the additional bags at the curb near your carts. They will be picked up.

The normal Friday waste collection schedule will resume on January 14.

Yard waste collections have resumed for all service days.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

To sign up for text alerts about changes to the waste collection schedule, text the regular collection day (MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY or FRIDAY) to 888777 from a mobile phone. To sign up for email alerts, visit LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.