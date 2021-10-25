Scarefest rises from the grave in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scarefest, Lexington’s celebration of all things that go bump in the night, rose from the dead bigger than ever for it’s 13th year.

On top of the usual costumes, contests, vendors, and celebrity guests normally to be expected at the self-proclaimed “dark side of comic con”, the convention had several other big features this year. A film festival showing off old classics alongside several Indie films. Celebrity axe throwing and bowling make a comeback after success at the last Scarefest in 2019.

Blueberry the Clown is a performer at Wicked World Scaregrounds. He says that horror conventions hold a unique appeal for certain types of people.

“So, for all those who like things that are creepy or scary, it’s just a place where we can see things that we like. See our your favorite horror movies, see people dressed as your favorite horror characters,” he said.

Being clever in their timing, Scarefest’s organizers set their event to end just as Lexington’s annual Thriller Parade begins downtown.