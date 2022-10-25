SBA closing last recovery business centers in Knott, Letcher counties

The Kentucky Small Business Administration is closing its two remaining recovery business centers in Eastern Kentucky Tuesday.

The centers in Knott and Letcher counties, which have been open for flood victims, are closing after a “steady decrease in activity.”

The SBA says the Knott County location closes at 2 p.m. and the Letcher County location will close at 5.

As a reminder, those who still need to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance must do so by Friday.