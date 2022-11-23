Sazerac Co. investing $600M in London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million in barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, which is now the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The investment will also create up to 50 jobs.

For the expansion, Sazerac Co. will acquire the 198-acre Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority.

“It’s always exciting when one of our existing businesses expands and invests further in our community,” London Mayor Troy Rudder said. “Sazerac’s Cumberland Cooperage offers some of the best paying jobs and benefits in the area and we are fortunate to have them continue to grow here.”

Sazerac was founded in 1850, has eight major facilities in the United States and currently employs around 4,700 people across all U.S. operations.