Victim identified in Saturday morning motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man has died after a single motorcycle accident Saturday morning.

The coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington.

Lexington police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill Court.

Police say the man was traveling near the curve at the intersection and lost control. Speed is believed to be a factor in that crash.

Police say the man was taken U-K hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lexington Police continue to investigate.