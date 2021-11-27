Santa arrives in Midway

Saturday, Santa Claus himself arrived in Midway by RJ Corman train.

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Are you on the naughty or nice list?

Saturday, Santa Claus arrived by RJ Corman train in Midway, awaited by a large crowd of children, accompanied by parents, grandparents, and other friends and family.

Santa was able to stay long enough to hear children’s Christmas wishes, and a mailbox was available for people to drop off their letters to Santa.

According to one of Santa’s elves, children who dropped their letters off at the mailbox will get a letter back from Santa himself.

“We’re really just here to get the kids in the festive spirit, and really take advantage of everything that’s local for them to see,” said mother Natasha Ritchie, “They [the kids] thought it was really neat, especially the choo-choo train.”

Santa arrived in Midway Saturday at 11 AM and was available to talk with people in the community until 1:30 P.M.