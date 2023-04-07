Sandy Ridge at Red Mile championships

Week of racing was capped off by handing out championship belts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thursday marked the last day for Sandy Ridge at Red Mile, this marked the first time quarter horses have raced in Kentucky in more than a decade.

The races were taking place at Red Mile while construction begins on a $55 million development in Boyd County.

Sandy’s Racing and Gaming historic horse racing facility is expected to open later this year, with the race track Sandy Ridge opening for racing in the spring of 2025.

To culminate the week of racing, three championship belts were awarded for the winning-est jockey, trainer and owner.

The president of revolutionary racing spoke on the entertainment quarter horse racing gives some, who may otherwise not be able to attend horse races.

“What we offer is a very casual, genuine and authentic way for everyone to come to the races without a tie, without a jacket, and enjoy themselves in their casual splendor. Watch out for Sandy Ridge in April of 2024, we’re coming to the Red Mile, and buckle up for Sandy Ridge in Ashland in 2025,” said John Marshall, president of Revolutionary Racing.

Jorge Torres won the winning-est jockey championship belt, he added that he felt very blessed.