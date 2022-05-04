Sandy Hook Water District to receive $1.5 million to improve water system

The federal money is coming from an Appalachian Regional Commission infrastructure program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will award $1.5 million to the Sandy Hook Water District in Elliott County for water system improvements.

These federal funds come from an Appalachian Regional Commission infrastructure program established by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell to devote resources to distressed counties in Central Appalachia. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, McConnell has helped direct more than $76 million to Appalachian communities through this ARC fund.

The current Sandy Hook Water Treatment Plant is sixty years old and in disrepair. The funding announced Wednesday will allow the Sandy Hook Water District to construct a new treatment plant, water storage tank, and extra waterline, providing steadier fresh water resources to Elliott County residents, according to officials.