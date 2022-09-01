Sam’s Club raising memberships by $5

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Sam’s Club is raising its membership price by $5, from $45 to $50.

It’s the first change to the fee at the warehouse club, owned by Walmart, in nine years.

It goes into effect in October and represents an 11 percent increase.

The cost of a premium membership plan is also going up in the first increase since the plan was introduced in 1999.

It’s going from $100 to $110.

Sam’s Club said it will offer $5 in rewards to shoppers with a basic membership and $10 to premium customers as a perk for renewing under the new pricing.

A regular membership at rival Costco, the largest warehouse club, is $60.

Costco typically raises the price of a membership about every five years, with the last hike in 2017.