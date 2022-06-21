Salvation Army Service Center reopens in Nicholasville in new location

The grand opening and ribboncutting took place at the center on Edgewood Drive

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Salvation Army Service Center reopened its’ doors Tuesday in Nicholasville in a new location.

The grand opening and ribboncutting took place at the center on Edgewood Drive. Salvation Army officials say the new location will offer the same services including a food bank, clothing closet and financial assistance to those who qualify.

Director Rachel Sanford says the opening has been months in the making and she’s excited to make the services more accessible to the community.

“I just want everyone to know that everybody is welcome here. Anybody and everybody in this community is welcome here,” sand Sanford. “I’m always a phone call away. I’m just looking forward to helping the community and them knowing that they have a safe and open place to come in.”

According to the Salvation Army, it currently serves about 50 families per month in Jessamine County.