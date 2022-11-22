Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle season Tuesday.

Local leaders gathered in Frankfort at the State Capitol to launch the Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

“They are iconic at this time of the year. They’re a symbol of hope and love and generosity. As governor and as a dad, I am grateful for all this organization does for our families and regardless of how I’m ever feeling around the holidays, when you’re walking in to get that last thing you forgot, preparing for your relatives, and you hear that bell ringing I think it brings a smile to every single face across this commonwealth in this country,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Volunteers are still needed for bell ringing and the Angel Tree.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call 859-252-7706 or visit savolunteer.org.