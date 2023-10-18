Salvation Army details ways to help those struggling this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the cold season approaches, the Salvation Army says they see an increase in the number of people lacking basic life necessities.

The organization works to help all those in need during hard times, especially when temperatures begin to drop.

Last year those who stood outside of stores helping to ring the little bell and hold the red bucket raised over $290,000. This year the Salvation Army aims for over $300,000.

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army wants people to know about all the opportunities to help people struggling this season.

“As corporations or individuals want to help out, they’re more than welcome to come because every year, the numbers do increase,” said Maj. Asit George.

There should be no shame in financial problems or simply asking for help.

“A well-off person, woman or man, can they see themselves at a difficult point in their lives? And we would encourage them that this is the time they should reach out,” George said.

The organization is thankful for the community’s continued help with its mission.

The Salvation Army takes in people who have nowhere to sleep, feeds people who have no food to eat, and clothes people who have no clothes to wear.

As the cold seasons start, it is important to remember to give back and help those in need.

“I’m so grateful for our greater Lexington community, I think it’s a beautiful community of people who all come together. We are grateful for the support over the years and I think we have a great symbiotic relationship with the people of Lexington,” George said.

For ways to help, head to www.give.salvationarmyusa.org.