Salvage operations underway to remove 2 barges stuck in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Salvage operations began Tuesday to remove two barges stuck on the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky.

On March 28, eleven barges came loose from a tugboat and got stuck against McAlpine Locks and Dam.

One of the barges is loaded with methanol — a toxic chemical.

Fleet Captain Mike McBride says it’s a difficult challenge.

“It’s dangerous back here this is where barges don’t belong and nobody wants to be back here but the job has to be done you have one of the best salvage companies here,” McBridge said.

McBride added crews will transfer 1,400 tons of methanol from the barge lodged at the dam to another barge.

The transfer will take eight to 10 hours.

Crews will then work to remove the empty methanol barge — and then the other barge, which is filled with corn.