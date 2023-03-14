Salato Wildlife Education Center reopens for 2023 season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort opened its doors Tuesday for the start of the 2023 season.
Beginning today, the Salato Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Salato Center was opened to educate the public about the importance of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and its role. There, you can see the following:
- Indoor exhibits:
- Living Bee Tree
- Snakes of Kentucky
- Warm Water Aquarium
- Alligator Snapping Turtle
- Outdoor exhibits:
- Bald Eagles
- Bison
- Black Bear
- Elk
- Deer
- Turkey
- Bobcats
- Monarch Waystation
- Hiking trails:
- Four miles of trails for all levels of hikers
- Adult supervision required
- No pets
- Open dawn to dusk
- Fishing lakes:
- Two lakes
- Open dawn to dusk
- Free access
- License required
- Picnic shelters:
- Covered picnic shelters
- Open-air picnic tables
- Charcoal grills
The Salato Center is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boater registrations, and through donations to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation.