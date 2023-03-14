Salato Wildlife Education Center reopens for 2023 season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort opened its doors Tuesday for the start of the 2023 season.

Beginning today, the Salato Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salato Center was opened to educate the public about the importance of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and its role. There, you can see the following:

Indoor exhibits: Living Bee Tree Snakes of Kentucky Warm Water Aquarium Alligator Snapping Turtle

Outdoor exhibits: Bald Eagles Bison Black Bear Elk Deer Turkey Bobcats Monarch Waystation

Hiking trails: Four miles of trails for all levels of hikers Adult supervision required No pets Open dawn to dusk

Fishing lakes: Two lakes Open dawn to dusk Free access License required

Picnic shelters: Covered picnic shelters Open-air picnic tables Charcoal grills



The Salato Center is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boater registrations, and through donations to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation.