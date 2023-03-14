Salato Wildlife Education Center reopens for 2023 season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort opened its doors Tuesday for the start of the 2023 season.

Beginning today, the Salato Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salato Center was opened to educate the public about the importance of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and its role. There, you can see the following:

  • Indoor exhibits:
    • Living Bee Tree
    • Snakes of Kentucky
    • Warm Water Aquarium
    • Alligator Snapping Turtle
  • Outdoor exhibits:
    • Bald Eagles
    • Bison
    • Black Bear
    • Elk
    • Deer
    • Turkey
    • Bobcats
    • Monarch Waystation
  • Hiking trails:
    • Four miles of trails for all levels of hikers
    • Adult supervision required
    • No pets
    • Open dawn to dusk
  • Fishing lakes:
    • Two lakes
    • Open dawn to dusk
    • Free access
    • License required
  • Picnic shelters:
    • Covered picnic shelters
    • Open-air picnic tables
    • Charcoal grills

The Salato Center is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boater registrations, and through donations to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

