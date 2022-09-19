Salato Wildlife Education Center offering free admission on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Salato Wildlife Education Center is offering free admission and several family-friendly activities.

Doors for the day open at 9 a.m. and events end at 3:30 p.m. The Salato Center will also offer the first 50 children (ages 5-18) through its doors a free fishing pole or deer call, courtesy of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Some events include an opportunity to try basic archery from 9 to 11 a.m., a hunting dog demonstration at 10 a.m., fishing rod casting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a presentation on elk at 2:30 p.m.

The Salato Center is located at 1 Sportsman’s Lane in Frankfort.