Salato Wildlife Education Center now open for season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new season begins Tuesday at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort. The public is once again welcome to checkout indoor and outdoor exhibits, hiking trails, lakes for fishing and picnic shelters.

According to the center, it’s designed to teach people about the environment and wildlife.

March 15 is the first day of the season at the Salato Wildlife Education Center. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance HERE, but walk-in’s are welcome.

Reservations for field trips and groups are also available.

You can find more information about the center HERE.