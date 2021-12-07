Saint Joseph Hospital, Jessamine name Employee, Leader of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Jessamine have announced their 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.

At Saint Joseph Health in Lexington, Kayla Isaacs, medical technologist lead, of Richmond, was named Employee of the Year.

Marla Whitaker, director, Pharmacy, of Louisville, was presented with the Leader of the Year award. Whitaker was also named CHI Saint Joseph Health’s overall Leader of the Year for 2021.

Saint Joseph Hospital annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Kayla demonstrates all of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values,” said Isaacs’ colleague. “Most importantly, she demonstrates compassion by always thinking of others and asking how she can help them.”

Similarly, Saint Joseph Hospital annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Marla has been an inspirational leader who has led growth and innovation in the pharmacy service line,” said a colleague. “Marla is an advocate for her team and speaks up to ensure the pharmacy staff is well represented. Marla meets each and every challenge with a solution and is loyal to the mission and leadership at CHI Saint Joseph Health.”

In her day-to-day duties, Whitaker leads collaboration between the pharmacies at Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Jessamine. Her colleagues say she has served as a champion for rapid growth and improvement of the retail pharmacy at Saint Joseph East and the establishment of the Saint Joseph Hospital retail pharmacy. Through her leadership, Whitaker has led the standardization of policies and practices, increased growth in services, enhanced levels of care, and increased employee engagement. Her colleagues say she is a testament to CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values.

Meanwhile, at Saint Joseph Jessamine, Tiffany McCoy, technologist, Computed Tomography (CT), of Nicholasville, was recognized as Employee of the Year, and Kelly Toponak, director, Ambulatory Services, of Lexington, received the Leader of the Year award.

“Tiffany displays excellence in her passion for the job,” said McCoy’s colleague. “She is a team player and is always willing to help her co-workers, no matter the task.”

McCoy is described by colleagues as someone who is kind and considerate, always going above and beyond for every patient at Saint Joseph Jessamine.

Similarly, Saint Joseph Jessamine annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by

CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Kelly is an excellent listener,” said Toponak’s colleague. “She makes team members feel at ease, enabling them to feel comfortable communicating concerns and suggesting improvements. Kelly uses a commonsense approach to problem-solving and is well respected among her team and peers.”

Toponak is described by colleagues as an approachable leader who casts a positive shadow on her employees, and strives for excellence in patient experience, both in word and in her actions.