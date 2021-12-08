Saint Joseph East names Employee, Leader of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Saint Joseph East has announced its 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Danielle Kruger, technologist lead, Computed Tomography (CT), of Lexington, received the Employee of the Year award, and Mindy Bentley, RN, manager, Nursing, of Winchester, received the Leader of the Year award.

Saint Joseph East annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Danielle always has a positive and can-do attitude, no matter what situation she is faced with,” said Kruger’s colleague. “She is always eager to expand her knowledge and continue to grow.”

Kruger is described by colleagues as a great team player who always steps up when needed, and someone who shows great compassion for patients and others at Saint Joseph East.

Similarly, Saint Joseph East annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Mindy goes above and beyond every single day, always making sure that her employees feel supported, heard, and cared about,” said Bentley’s colleague. “Her heart is as genuine as they come. Mindy’s office is a safe space for all of us to voice our concerns, and she always validates our feelings. I can imagine no one who deserves this award more than Mindy. She is simply the best.”

Bentley is described by colleagues as being someone who demonstrates integrity by reassuring staff that no matter what is happening in the unit or the hospital, she is there to help. Colleagues also say Bentley is known for her ability to fix any situation that is thrown her way, and that if she doesn’t have an immediate answer, she will work to find one.

Both award winners were recognized during a virtual event in November.