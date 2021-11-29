Saint Joseph East, Medical Group recognize top providers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Medical Group recently recognized employees for top performance during the year.

Saint Joseph East recognized Amy Carrillo, DO, as the 2021 Physician of the Year, and Karen Hillenmeyer, PA-C, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year.

Dr. Carrillo, of Lexington, practices at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Hillenmeyer, of Lexington, is director of the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Center for Weight Loss Surgery. Both were recognized during a virtual ceremony.

The hospital annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year who works to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

“Dr. Carrillo consistently demonstrates compassion for both patients and staff,” said her colleague. “She does not shy away from difficult clinical situations and always stands up for what is right. She practices with integrity and excellence and stays on top of current recommendations in clinical practice. She collaborates with physician peers and the nursing staff regularly to assure patients receive excellent care and demonstrates caring and empathy to both patients and staff. She is always so kind to the nursing staff and the Women’s Hospital (at Saint Joseph East) would not be the same without her.”

This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Karen Hillenmeyer, was also nominated by a colleague.

“Karen has been on the medical staff at Saint Joseph East for 39 years,” said her colleague. “She has developed a vast network of colleagues and patients that respect her for her compassion, strong work ethic and relentless dedication to our mission and to her work. She has been a right arm extension of surgical teams with practices of general, vascular and bariatric surgery. Not only has she devoted time to patients, but she has shared her experience by also mentoring students in nursing, physician assistant studies and other medical fields.”

The CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group recognized Aqeel Mandviwala, MD, as the 2021 Physician of the Year and Sabrina Lambert, APRN, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the

Year.

Mandviwala, of Lexington, is a physician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Pulmonology in London who was instrumental in caring for COVID-19 patients at Saint Joseph London during the recent delta surge. Lambert, of Corbin, is a nurse practitioner at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Pulmonology in London.

The medical group annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year who work to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

Both were nominated by colleagues and received their awards during a virtual ceremony earlier this month. Dr. Mandviwala was selected as the overall Physician of the Year among all physicians recognized by CHI Saint Joseph Health.

“Dr. Mandviwala has provided care to the patients of this facility for many, many years,” said his colleague. “He shows so much for compassion for his patients, as well as the nurses and his colleagues. He is just a selfless person.”

This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Sabrina Lambert, was also recognized for her passionate commitment to patient care.

“Sabrina has strived to provide excellent care for all her patient’s during the pandemic,” said her colleague. “She also holds the pulmonary team together. She is the ‘glue’ which allows the pulmonary service to function adequately.”