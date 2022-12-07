Safety tips for older drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week is Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and the Madison County Health Department is encouraging people to start the conversation about safe driving before difficulties are noticed.

The Madison County Health Department says there’s no specific age that determines whether a person can still drive, instead it’s up to their ability. People are encouraged to get regular physicals and eye exams as well as looking at the side effects of medications to make sure they’re safe to drive a car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a list of signs to look for in yourself or a loved one to help decide whether it’s safe to keep driving. Some of these include slowing or stopping appropriately, responding to other cars and road hazards, staying in the lane and not driving too fast or too slow.

AAA and AARP also have programs that can test someone’s ability to drive safely. More information for older driver safety can be found at THIS LINK or on the Madison County Health Department Facebook page HERE.