Safety commission warns against using portable baby tents over fall, suffocation hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents to stop using a portable baby tent that poses a fall hazard and risk of suffocation to infants.

The baby tent’s brand is CCATTO. The CPSC said Thursday it doesn’t comply with mandatory federal safety standards for infant sleep products and because they contain a banned infant pillow.

The specific product was advertised as below:

Portable Baby Tent, CCATTO Pop Up Beach Tent for Baby, Enhanced Ventilation, UPF 50+ Sun Shelter for Infant, Baby Camping Bed with Mosquito Net (Pegs, Travel Bag, Bonus Cooling Sleeping Kit Included).

The baby tents have “CCATTO” branded on the top and are gray with neon green trim.

They were sold on Amazon and other websites for $30 in recent years.

For more information on the CPSC’s decision, head here: Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products