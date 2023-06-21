Safe Kids Fayette County provides preventable injury, gun storage education

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Following the accidental fatal shooting of a five-year-old by another child earlier this week in McKee, one Fayette County organization is encouraging safety as kids get out of school for the summer.

There have been 150 unintentional shootings by children in the United States so far this year alone, according to the Everytown For Gun Safety advocacy group.

Safe Kids Fayette County says as more kids visit the homes of their families and friends, now is a good time to educate parents on ways to stop preventable deaths from happening. Those include injuries involving guns.

“That is why it’s a public health problem. Most of those injuries are preventable, which means there could have been something that could have been avoided, whether that was the use of a safety device, whether that was making a smart decision,” says coordinator Sherri Hannan.

Safe Kids Fayette County coordinated Safe Kids Day 2023 at Douglass Park Wednesday, an annual event that brought out community organizations, law enforcement agencies, and others. The event included free bike helmets, vouchers for child car seats, kids ID’s and fire safety demonstrations. There was also live music, balloons, and face painting.

But one of the most important things: a free gun lock giveaway. Hannan says they planned to give out them out while supplies last.

“Just a lot of safety devices. We don’t want to say you need these things. But we want to help families that might be in need to be able to provide a safe environment for their kids,” says Hannan.

Organizers say it’s important for parents and caregivers to teach kids about gun safety and what they should do if they see a gun. Wednesday also marked “Ask Day”, a reminder for parents to ask if there is an unlocked gun in the home where their child plays.

“It’s that uncomfortable question that if your child goes to visit a friend, a neighbor, even a family member, you ask ‘do you have guns in your home and are they safely stored’ because kids are intrigued if its something they’re not used to , they see something on a table, on a nightstand, in a drawer,” says Hannan.

Organizers say things like locking up your guns, encouraging kids to wear bike helmets and buckling up when you’re in a car can play a huge part in keeping your kids safe this summer.

The events runs through 7 p.m.