‘Sad to report’: K-9 Ollie suspected for stealing Officer Brandon White’s peanut butter sandwich

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A four-legged Georgetown police officer is under investigation for theft…

Yesterday, Officer Brandon White was enjoying a peanut butter sandwich when someone called his radio. He left his half-eaten sandwich on his desk to eat when he returned. However, when he got back to his desk, the sandwich was gone.

“Officer White noticed Ollie leaving the office as he approached from the hall but said this was usual. Officer White did explain Ollie refused to make eye contact and even burped as they passed,” Georgetown police said in a post on Facebook.

During an investigation, White says Ollie “is staying tight-lipped on the situation” and that Ollie’s “breath reeked of peanut butter that night, and he had a very light dinner, which is odd for him.”

Ollie apparently has a history of rummaging through trash cans, begging and even “side-eyeing” those with food in hand.

White says he’s “horrified” about the entire situation.

Now, police are asking the public for help. How should they proceed with the investigation?

“It was a complete set up!” one Facebook user commented on the post.

“Free Ollie you have no proof,” another user commented.

“He was framed. No one saw him commit the crime,” someone else commented.

In the meantime, Ollie has been placed under arrest and was booked into jail.

How do you think Georgetown police should proceed?