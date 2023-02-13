Russell W. Armstead named new Lexington VA director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Lexington VA healthcare system held a ceremony Monday afternoon to appoint Russell W. Armstead as the new director at the Bowling Campus auditorium.

Armstead has served a total of 21 years of active duty in the Army and was awarded two bronze star medals before starting a career in the VA healthcare system.

“Priority one is quality access and employee satisfaction. Those are the things I am going to get after pretty quick. First and foremost though is building relationships with the team and with Kentucky veterans,” Armstead said.

Armstead also served as assistant medical center director and associate medical center director at VA Maine healthcare system.