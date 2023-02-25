Rupp Arena to host revival Sunday following Asbury movement

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The revival on Asbury University’s campus had its final night on Thursday.

That revival began on February 8th and came to an end on campus Thursday, February 23rd after nearly 400 hours of praise, worship and repentance.

But not before tens of thousands of people descended on the city of Wilmore during its 16-day span. And now others are continuing the movement in other locations- including right here in Lexington.In a continuation of that revival on Sunday, Rupp Arena is expected to be filled with thousands of people.

Nick Hall is the founder of Pulse. He’s an evangelist who says the event at Rupp didn’t even exist a week ago. He says he started receiving a lot of texts from people, including Asbury’s leaders who said the revival needs to continue. Many people suggested Rupp Arena.

Hall says it will be just like Asbury- with messages, prayer, music, and repentance. He couldn’t say just what christian leaders are expected to come but says people from all over the country and world are committed. And there is a goal for the event.

“Beyond encountering Jesus and feeling His love for us, we want to help people be able to feel confident to take this home, to reach their friends. And our prayer is that this will be unleashed in thousands of churches and schools from this place to the nations,” says Hall.

The revival service will held at Rupp from 2 to 11 p.m. Doors will open around 12:30 p.m. Hall says all ages are encouraged, but priority for entry will be ages 11 to 25.