Rupp Arena, other locations to ‘Light the World in Teal’

Nov. 4 event to raise Alzheimer's awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington landmarks, together with more than 360 other buildings around the world, will light up teal on November 4 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

Light the World in Teal is an annual program held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People and places around the world “go teal” to raise awareness and show support for the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

To date, participating Lexington landmarks include:

Rupp Arena

Pedways

Lexington/Marriott Residence Inn City Center

Helix Garage

Victorian Square Garage

“Light the World in Teal is a tremendous initiative that demonstrates unity around the world in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “We are grateful to these Lexington sites for shining a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and invite others to join them in going teal on November 4.”

Individuals can participate in Light the World in Teal by wearing teal, turning their porch lights teal, and turning their social media profile picture or cover photo teal — samples can be found by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Use the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness. Buildings in the Lexington area interested in participating can sign up by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com.