Runners, walkers in YMCA Reindeer Ramble show support for Mayfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Runners and walkers from across the commonwealth showed up this morning for the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s 15th annual Reindeer Ramble 5K and 10K at Keeneland despite the unpredicted weather.

“While we were thrilled to have the Reindeer Ramble return for its 15th year today, our hearts are with our friends, neighbors, and colleagues in Western Kentucky,” said Paula Anderson, YMCA of Central Kentucky President and CEO.

All proceeds from today’s race will go to the Mayfield-Graves YMCA as they support their community’s recovery.

“Thanks to all who rambled, our leader sponsor, Baird and all who support us so that we can support our community,” Anderson added. If you would like to donate to Mayfield’s recovery, we suggest giving directly to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/local/kentucky.