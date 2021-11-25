Runners and walkers race in Thoroughbred Classic 5K Thanksgiving morning

A little bit of run didn't halt hundreds from running the annual race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little rain sure didn’t stop runners from getting a workout in before a big thanksgiving day dinner this morning.

Every thanksgiving runners and walkers from across the country come to Lexington to take part in the Thoroughbred Classic 5K. Hundreds of people made their way to Keeneland this morning and lined up at the starting mark. Some of them ran alone while others jogged with family and some four legged friends. Even though the course was a little wet, it didn’t stop Danny Collins and his wife Lauren from putting a little thanksgiving spirit into their sprint. During the race, the couple wore their turkey hats while they crossed the finish line.

“I thought for sure Lauren wasn’t going to do this with us and there was going to be a big fallout and we were just going to stay at home and everybody rallied and it was just a perfect time,” says Collins.

The Thoroughbred Classic supports and benefits several local charities. The race will typically give back up to 40,000 dollars.