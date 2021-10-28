Runaway teen reported in Laurel County

Deputies say 17-year old Shayligh Maggard ran away around noon on Wednesday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year old runaway.

Deputies say Shayligh Maggard was last seen around noon Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Little Pittsburg Road, two miles north of London.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

*Note: No image of Maggard was available