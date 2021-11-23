Rumpke Waste & Recycling to operate on schedule over Thanksgiving holiday

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Rumpke Waste & Recycling is operating on schedule this week. There are no service delays due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers are reminded to place material at the curb the night before scheduled collection. Additionally, Rumpke reminds customers that not everything belongs in the trash or recycling.

“Liquids such as cooking oil and grease can start fires and cause harm to our employees and the public,” said Hillary Ladig, communications coordinator for Rumpke. “If you’re frying a turkey for Thanksgiving, just make sure any leftover oil is completely cooled and solidified before tossing it out. The same goes for cooking grease. Kitty litter, baking soda and sand will help speed up the solidification process for grease.”

When it comes to recycling, Rumpke accepts plastic bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and a variety of paper products. Items like aluminum pie pans, paper plates, frozen food boxes and plastic bags are not accepted.

For complete service guidelines, visit www.rumpke.com.