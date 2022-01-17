Rumpke trash services delayed due to weather

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke service will be delayed today for customers throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky. The local waste and recycling company will operate on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

“Our team began monitoring the roadways yesterday evening and early this morning, and unfortunately, the majority were deemed too treacherous to service,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president. “The safety of our team and the public are our top priorities. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience as we do our best to resume service this week.”

As road conditions allow, Rumpke will follow this schedule:

Customers with Monday collection – serviced on Tuesday.

Customers with Tuesday collection – serviced on Wednesday.

Customers with Wednesday collection – serviced on Thursday.

Customers with Thursday collection – serviced on Friday.

Customers with Friday collection – serviced on Saturday.

To ensure timely collection, the company encourages residents to place material at the curb the night before scheduled collection.