Rubicon adds sponsorships for Keeneland events, races

Rubicon Expands Keeneland Partnership with Sponsorship of Valley View Stakes, Heroes Day during Keeneland Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland welcomed Rubicon, a Lexington-based software company known as “America’s technology company” that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, Thursday as the new sponsor of the $150,000 Valley View (G3) on Friday, Oct. 29. Rubicon also becomes the presenting sponsor of Heroes Day, when Keeneland honors military, first responders and heath care workers on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Rubicon Valley View is a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The stakes is named for Kentucky’s oldest recorded commercial business, the Valley View Ferry, which has operated since 1785. The ferry crosses the Kentucky River to connect Fayette and Madison counties.

“Keeneland is proud to have Rubicon join as sponsor of the Valley View,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The stakes sponsorship is a new dimension of the association between Keeneland and Rubicon, which began in December 2020 when Keeneland named Rubicon as its exclusive waste, recycling and sustainability partner.”

The partnership also includes Heroes Day Presented by Rubicon, which offers activities and recognitions throughout the day in honor of members of the military (active duty and veterans), first responders – law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and health care workers – and their families. Among the featured events is a spectacular flag unfurling on the main track between races. Keeneland also will showcase a POW-MIA Chair of Honor in the Paddock via a partnership with The Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5.

Rubicon was founded by Nate Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian who was born in Lexington.

“Keeneland has an exciting record of innovation, and we look forward to collaborating on initiatives with the goal of creating a racing industry-leading zero waste effort,” Morris said. “Rubicon is proud to build on our great partnership. This new sponsorship agreement will support Thoroughbred racing in Kentucky.”

Keeneland’s Fall Meet, which marks the track’s 85th anniversary, runs through Saturday, Oct. 30.