Royal Ascot winner Strike the Tiger, 2 other horses die in Sunday barn fire

Nine horses were inside when it caught fire, six were able to escape.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Herald Leader, 3 horses died in a barn fire Sunday afternoon.

The Lexington Herald Leader says the Lexington Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Elkchester Road Sunday for a report of a barn fire.

When crews arrived, they found the barn was fully engulfed in flames, according to Major Jessica Bowman.

The newspaper says the fire started because of a lightening strike. Nine horses were inside when it caught fire, six were able to escape.

The barn was owned by horse trainer Wesley Ward, according to Horse Racing Nation.

One of the horses who died was Strike the Tiger, who delivered Ward his first Royal Ascot victory in 2009 at Windsor Castle, according to Horse Racing Nation’s Report.

Ward was the first American trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot with his victory in 2009. Ward totaled 12 total Royal Ascot victories during his career.

Ward had all of his Royal Ascot trophies stolen less than a month ago from his home in Versailles.