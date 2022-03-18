Rowan County students taken to hospital after allegedly eating marijuana gummies and vaping

The Sheriff's Department says the students did not overdose

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department says two Rowan County High School students last week were transported to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead, after they were found reportedly “severely intoxicated.”

The Sheriff’s Department says one student had eaten marijuana gummies; the other had allegedly used a ‘vape’ to smoke marijuana oil.

According to deputies, both students were taken to St. Claire as a safety measure. The Sheriff’s Department says the marijuana products did not contain Fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Department says there’s a rumor circulating through the county concerning an overdose last week at Rowan County High School. The Sheriff’s Department says there wasn’t an overdose at the school.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the marijuana products the students used, as well as most marijuana available today, contain high levels of THC. Deputies say “it is common to see a level of intoxication in juveniles as well as adults” from the drug.