Rowan County park closed after explosives found in car

Rodburn Hollow Park was closed Wednesday afternoon during the investigation

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A park in Rowan County was closed Wednesday afternoon after explosive were found in a car at the park, according to Morehead Police.

Rodburn Hollow Park and Rodburn Hollow Road were closed around 1:00 p.m. after the discovery as Morehead Police, Kentucky State Police, the ATF and FBI investigated, according to police.

The park and road reopened around 5:00 p.m., according to police.

No surrounding or nearby homes had to be evacuated, according to investigators.

No other information was immediately available.