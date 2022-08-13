Roundabout project progressing in Montgomery County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The Roundabout project is progressing and on schedule for downtown Mt. Sterling. The location is the intersection of Indian Mound Drive/KY 686 and Spencer Road/KY 713.

Roundabouts are one of the safest types of intersections. They are designed for low-speed driving. All traffic moves in the same direction. The left turn movement across traffic is eliminated. Roundabouts have also been found to improve pedestrian safety. This is accomplished by providing a short crossing of one-way traffic moving at slow speeds.

The project is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). Motorists should continue to utilize posted/signed detours around any closures as work continues.

This link from Drivers Education can be accessed for information on how to navigate a Single-lane Roundabout:

http://www.epermittest.com/drivers-education/roundabouts

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties