Ronzoni discontinues its star-shaped pastina

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Ronzoni has announced its tiny star-shaped pastina would be discontinued this month — and foodies on social media are outraged, saddened and disappointed over the news.

The pasta has been a fan favorite for a long time, often appearing in soups.

According to Ronzoni, the decision to discontinue pastina was made after its “long-term supplier” said it would no longer be able to make the pasta.

The company said it was unable to find an alternative solution.

The dismay is such that there are petitions for Ronzoni to keep pastina.

As of Monday morning, one petition had more than 2,800 signatures.