ROMP Festival coming to Owensboro June 22-25, 2022

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The ROMP 2022 full lineup has been announced. According to festival organizers, the four-day festival will take place June 22 – 25, 2022, at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro.

Headliners include: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and The SteelDrivers.

According to organizers, in the initial lineup announcement in December, headliners included the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, and Rhiannon Giddens. Also on the initial lineup, We Banjo 3 returns to ROMP with their Celtic-inspired bluegrass, and guitar master Tommy Emmanuel will take the stage after a very popular appearance at the festival in 2021. Rounding out the initial lineup are: The Gibson Brothers, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, East Nash Grass, and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.

Children 12 and under are free. You can find ticket information and camping passes on sale now HERE.