Rolling roadblocks scheduled for I-71/75 in Boone County
COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Due to weather conditions last Sunday, East Kentucky Power has re-scheduled rolling roadblocks for March 27 on I-71/75. This is needed so that crews can safely pull a line across the interstate just north of the Rest Area (177.13 mile-marker).
Starting at 6 a.m., rolling roadblocks will start at U.S 42 southbound and at the I-71/75 split northbound, approximately 10 MPH. If process goes smoothly, crews should be done by 7:00 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
During this time the following ramps will also be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes:
- KY 338 (Richwood Road) northbound entrance ramp
- The northbound Rest Area entrance ramp
- Mall Road southbound entrance ramp
- U.S. 42 southbound entrance ramp
- KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) southbound entrance ramp
Work is weather-dependent. Expect short delays.