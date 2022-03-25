Rolling roadblocks scheduled for I-71/75 in Boone County

Starting at 6 a.m., rolling roadblocks will start at U.S 42 southbound and at the I-71/75 split northbound

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Due to weather conditions last Sunday, East Kentucky Power has re-scheduled rolling roadblocks for March 27 on I-71/75. This is needed so that crews can safely pull a line across the interstate just north of the Rest Area (177.13 mile-marker).

Starting at 6 a.m., rolling roadblocks will start at U.S 42 southbound and at the I-71/75 split northbound, approximately 10 MPH. If process goes smoothly, crews should be done by 7:00 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

During this time the following ramps will also be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes:

KY 338 (Richwood Road) northbound entrance ramp

The northbound Rest Area entrance ramp

Mall Road southbound entrance ramp

U.S. 42 southbound entrance ramp

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) southbound entrance ramp

Work is weather-dependent. Expect short delays.