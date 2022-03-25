Rolling roadblocks scheduled for I-71/75 in Boone County

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –  Due to weather conditions last Sunday, East Kentucky Power has re-scheduled rolling roadblocks for March 27 on I-71/75.  This is needed so that crews can safely pull a line across the interstate just north of the Rest Area (177.13 mile-marker).

Starting at 6 a.m., rolling roadblocks will start at U.S 42 southbound and at the I-71/75 split northbound, approximately 10 MPH.  If process goes smoothly, crews should be done by 7:00 a.m.  Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

During this time the following ramps will also be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes:

  • KY 338 (Richwood Road) northbound entrance ramp
  • The northbound Rest Area entrance ramp
  • Mall Road southbound entrance ramp
  • U.S. 42 southbound entrance ramp
  • KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) southbound entrance ramp

Work is weather-dependent.  Expect short delays.

