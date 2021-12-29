Roebling Bridge reopening temporarily delayed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The reopening of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati is being delayed by about three weeks to accommodate further repairs to its historic masonry. The new target date for its reopening is Jan. 24, 2022.

The bridge, which spans the Ohio River and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1867, has been closed to vehicular traffic since Feb. 15 for extensive maintenance. A pedestrian sidewalk has been open throughout the project and will remain open during the project extension.

The Roebling Bridge ordinarily carries about 8,100 vehicles a day. Alternative crossings are the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27).