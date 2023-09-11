Rockcastle Speedway hosts Sandy Adams Memorial – Motorsports Monday

Dillon Gaudet recaps the latest from the motorsports world

MT. VERNON, Ky. – It was a packed house and a loaded field of cars at “The Rock” saturday night. Rockcastle Speedway is a 3/8ths mile dirt track located just outside of Mt. Vernon. Somehow, the rain stayed away from the track. However, the rain did cancel the night at Thunder Mountain Speedway. That allowed for drivers from all over the region to make the trip to Rockcastle County.

The headliner of the night was the Sandy Adams Memorial, with $5,000 going to the winner of the Cumberland Plateau Open Wheel Modifieds feature race. Cole Falloway, from Owensboro, won the feature race. Other feature winners include, Liberty’s own Shane Irvin, who picked up his first career Pro Late Model win. Richmond’s own Jimmy Robinon won his first feature at Rockcastle Speedway in the super stocks. Jacob lutes won the mini stocks race, while Jacob Todd won the hornets feature.

Rockcastle Speedway is off next weekend, before returning to action on September 23rd. Here is a look at their full schedule.

Tyler Reddick won the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Reddick finished second last week in the Southern 500 and locked himself into the playoffs with the win. Denny Hamlin, who had the strongest car for much of the race, finished 2nd. Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, and Joey Lagono filled out the rest of the top 5.