Rockcastle County Schools mourning death of student

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rockcastle County is mourning the death of a high schooler.

The district released a statement on social media Thursday saying the following:

“Rockcastle County Schools has experienced a tragic loss this morning with the passing of a Rockcastle County High School student. Members of both our crisis response team and the state crisis response team are on site at RCHS counseling students. These teams, along with community faith based leaders, will be present both today and in the coming days to support students, staff and members of the school community with needs.”

If anyone at Rockcastle schools needs additional support, you can contact one of the following resources: