Rockcastle County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Man charged with 20 counts

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Raymond A. Hullings, Jr., 65, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Hullings was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Mount Vernon on November 22, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

He is being held on $50,000 bond, according to Rockcastle County Detention Center records.

Hullings is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.