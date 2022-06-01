Roads cleared after Lexington Police respond to swatting incident

Police say they responded to reports of a man who had supposedly shot his mother and sister and was setting the house on fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A call that caused heavy police presence on Wilson Downing Avenue overnight is now being considered a swatting incident by Lexington Police.

According to police, around 2AM Wednesday morning, officers and emergency crews responded to 308 Wilson Downing Avenue for reports of a man who had supposedly shot his mother and sister and was setting the house on fire.

Upon further investigation, officers found the claims were actually overheard from someone playing video games.

Police are considering this a swatting call and all roads have been cleared.