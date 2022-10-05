Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road.

We have yet to hear from UK Police, who are handling the investigation, but LPD says the crash was serious and it did have to call its Collision Reconstruction Unit to the scene to assist UK police in its investigation.

No word yet as to what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36