Road reopens in Greenup County after log truck loses its load

A stretch of U.S. 23 at KY 10 was closed for hours on Tuesday

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. 23 at KY 10 in Greenup County was closed for hours on Tuesday after a log truck flipped on its side, losing some of its load, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A detour was put in place following the accident.

The road was reopened by evening.