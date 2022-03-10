Road project aims to increase safety in northern Kentucky

Weather permitting, the project is set to begin March 16

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a project intended to help drivers in Covington travel north on the interstate is slated to begin this month.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction of a Texas Turnaround that will help move traffic north on Interstate 71/75 will begin on March 16 if weather permits.

Engineer Bob Yeager says that drivers coming onto the interstate from Fourth Street in Covington must cross multiple lanes of traffic on a bridge to go north.

He said the turnaround will “provide more time for drivers to safely change lanes.”

The project is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 1.